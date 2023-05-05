Ocala man arrested after punching deputy, chasing dog

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was booked into the Marion County Jail after punching a deputy while under the influence of drugs.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 911 was called on Thursday around 6 p.m. after Kurt Kezel, 33, jumped over the victim’s fence, punched a window, and started chasing his dog.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Southeast 56th Street they found, Kezel lying on the ground.

He tried to run away and hit a deputy in the chest multiple times. He knocked body cameras off two deputies.

Kezel told deputies he recently used meth.

He is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief.

