Ocala salon owner is hosting “Fairy Hair Friday” to raise money for breast cancer survivors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Baroni, owner of Salon Bliss in Ocala, wanted to give back to the community while doing what she loves.

Caitlynn Brown, who works with Baroni, suggested adding heat-resistant fun-colored tinsel to customers’ hair and donating all proceeds to local organizations. So, “Fairy Hair Friday” was born.

Since October, they’ve collaborated with different organizations once a month on a Friday.

Today is the last charity event of the season and they chose “All About You Angels”. It’s a nonprofit organization made up of breast cancer survivors and the family and friends of survivors.

“A bunch of us here in the salon has directly been affected by breast cancer,” said Brown. “My boss Jessica Baroni has had breast cancer, my grandma, my aunts so it’s all very personal for us.”

The organization helps make specialty bras for women who had to undergo mastectomies. They also supply wigs, breast forms, sleeves, and specialty clothing.

If you want to support a great cause while “fairy-fying” your hair, come out to Salon Bliss on 104 SE 1st Avenue in Downtown Ocala from 5 to 8 p.m.

Salon Bliss will sponsor “Girls Night Out” which supports woman-owned businesses. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market tomorrow.

