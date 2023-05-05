Speeding vehicle hits school crossing guard in Gainesville

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a crash that left a school crossing guard injured on Thursday.

A driver was speeding through the school zone when he hit the man. It happened at 3100 N.W.16th Ave. near Westwood Middle School.

The crossing guard was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The driver was cited for speeding and officers are investigating whether the suspect was on their phone.

