Strong finish propels UF lacrosse team past East Carolina, 12-9 in AAC tournament semis

Emma LoPinto tallies a hat trick, Maggi Hall delivers five assists in comeback victory
Gators rattle off five unanswered goals to win
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCJB) -Trailing in the fourth quarter for one of the few times all season against a conference opponent, the Florida lacrosse team pulled out a 12-9 win over East Carolina in Thursday’s AAC Tournament semifinal game in Philadelphia. The Gators outscored the Pirates, 5-0 in the fourth to win their 10th in a row.

Florida (15-3) advances to face top seed James Madison, the last team to beat Florida, in Saturday’s conference title game.

Emma LoPinto scored a hat trick, including the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the fourth quarter, while Maggi Hall enjoyed a dominant game with three goals and a career-high five assists. Victory took everything the Gators had, after they had defeated the Pirates earlier this season, 10-5.

Florida is seeking its 10th overall and ninth-straight conference tournament championship on Saturday against the Dukes at noon.

Celtics 10 PK Yonge 0
High school baseball & softball: District tournament title games
St. Francis High School, Wednesday
District baseball championship: Oak Hall takes down St. Francis, 11-1
