Strong finish propels UF lacrosse team past East Carolina, 12-9 in AAC tournament semis
Emma LoPinto tallies a hat trick, Maggi Hall delivers five assists in comeback victory
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WCJB) -Trailing in the fourth quarter for one of the few times all season against a conference opponent, the Florida lacrosse team pulled out a 12-9 win over East Carolina in Thursday’s AAC Tournament semifinal game in Philadelphia. The Gators outscored the Pirates, 5-0 in the fourth to win their 10th in a row.
Florida (15-3) advances to face top seed James Madison, the last team to beat Florida, in Saturday’s conference title game.
Emma LoPinto scored a hat trick, including the game-tying and go-ahead goals in the fourth quarter, while Maggi Hall enjoyed a dominant game with three goals and a career-high five assists. Victory took everything the Gators had, after they had defeated the Pirates earlier this season, 10-5.
Florida is seeking its 10th overall and ninth-straight conference tournament championship on Saturday against the Dukes at noon.
