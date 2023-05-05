What’s Growing On: Mother’s Day Plant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s never too early to start planning a special Mother’s Day for your mom.

Coleus plants are an annual plant and will last outdoors until the first frost. They typically have square stems and leaves situated directly opposite to one another and come in a variety of colors. They also produce tiny blue to white flowers that are often removed to conserve energy and enhance their size.

No two coleus plants are bred to be the same and when they are planted each have different markings and colors based on demand. Even better, the scientists working on this project let nature do the hard work.

Professor of Plant Breeding & Genetics; David Clark tells us, “We collect over 5 million seeds from crosses that are made down at our farm in Citra. And so a lot of it we do with open pollination, let the bees do it at random and we just pick out the nicest plants.”

It all started out as a student side project involving coleus plants has and today has over 1,000 new varieties per year, and is reaching markets all over the world.

“Main production starts in North America and then it migrates to South America, the EU, and then to Asia and then down to Australia.”, Clark.

The breeding program is a year round endeavor with seed collecting beginning in the late summer and early fall. Planting those seeds is then done shortly thereafter. On average about 75,000 seeds are planted with only the best thousand being selected for global production.

Here locally we can start to think of a coleus plant as a great representation and symbol for Mother’s Day.

“With Christmas we think of poinsettia, with Easter we think of an Easter Lilly, and we think of flowers and beautiful plants for Mother’s Day but there is really no official plant for Mother’s Day. So coleus comes in reds and pinks and we have heart shaped leaves and so we think it’s probably the most appropriate plant to be the official plant of Mother’s Day.”, Clark.

The motto is simple. Keep mom happy all year round!

“Give her a coleus plant, which they’re available all over the country, you give her a coleus plant and she’s going to remember that you love her every day.”, Clark.

Coleus plants can be found at any local nursery and even at larger stores like Walmart and Home Depot.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.