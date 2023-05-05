World Equestrian Center honors the death of a rider

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center is honoring an Ocala rider who died in a riding accident last week.

15-year-old Hannah Serfass was killed when her horse tripped and fell during a competition in South Florida.

Serfass trained in Ocala competing at the World Equestrian Center’s Winter Circuit before the accident.

Her memorial service is on Monday, May 8th at WEC.

Organizers are asking people to bring a blue ribbon in place of flowers.

