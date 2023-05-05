World Equestrian Center hosts a Kentucky Derby watch party

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The world equestrian center is also hosting a watch party for the Kentucky Derby, tomorrow.

The 149th derby will feature twenty racehorses from all over the world.

Forte, one of the racehorses, is from Ocala and a fan-favorite this year.

He won five races in a row to reach the Kentucky Derby.

Two other horses with ties to Williston also compete on Saturday.

TRENDING: Colleges and Universities across North Central Florida hold graduation ceremonies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.