World Equestrian Center hosts a Kentucky Derby watch party
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The world equestrian center is also hosting a watch party for the Kentucky Derby, tomorrow.
The 149th derby will feature twenty racehorses from all over the world.
Forte, one of the racehorses, is from Ocala and a fan-favorite this year.
He won five races in a row to reach the Kentucky Derby.
Two other horses with ties to Williston also compete on Saturday.
