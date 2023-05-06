The annual Garden Show and Spring Festival is happing in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Also this weekend, a celebration of all things green is happening in Williston.

The eighth annual Garden Show and Spring Festival will have vendors from all over the state selling plants, arts, crafts, food, and more.

The event will also feature live music.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6th. Then 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7th at the Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.