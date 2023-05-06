Farmshare is giving out free food to struggling families in Starke
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Families needing help filling their pantries can get free food at a farm-share event in Starke on May 6th.
The food giveaway will run from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at pleasant grove united methodist church that’s on NW 177th Street.
Farmshare is the largest independent food bank in Florida.
The nonprofit distributes fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers around the state
