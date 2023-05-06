Gator softball team comes back to edge Kentucky in series opener, 3-2

Elizabeth Hightower goes six straight innings without allowing a hit as UF rallies on the road
University of Florida's Pal Egan (55) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on...
University of Florida's Pal Egan (55) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ken. (WCJB) -Entering the night just 10-11 in SEC play, the Gator softball team picked up a clutch victory on Friday to begin its final conference series. No. 16 Florida rallied from down 2-0 to beat No. 23 Kentucky, 3-2 to get back to .500 in league play. Florida improved to 35-17 overall.

Pal Egan delivered the decisive blow, a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh, her sixth of the season, to give UF its first lead of the night. Prior to Egan’s blast, Florida was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners for the game. Egan also drove in Florida’s only other run on a fifth inning sacrifice fly.

Skylar Wallace went 0-for-1, but was on base three times on two walks and a hit-by-pitch. She also stole a base and scored the fifth inning run.

Elizabeth Hightower (15-10) went the distance, allowing just two hits and striking out three batters. Hightower did not allow a hit after UK’s Kennedy Sullivan hit a two-run homer in the first inning. It was the fifth-year senior’s first seven-inning outing since April 6 vs. Auburn.

Florida and Kentucky resume their series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

