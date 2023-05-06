Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race

People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.

It was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days.

A horse in Saturday’s second race, 3-year-old Chloe’s Dream, “went wrong” leaving the first turn, pulled up and was taken off the track in an equine ambulance, according to the Equibase results chart.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

Forte stumbled during a workout on Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it. He still has two horses in the race: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the Derby. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

A race fan walks on the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 149th running of the Kentucky...
A race fan walks on the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The horse deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn’t in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer. Lord Miles was Joseph’s Derby horse.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race winning streak.

New antidoping and medication rules to be enforced by the sport’s new central governing body won’t take effect until May 22, after the Derby and the Preakness.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
GPD responded to the scene around the area of 100 South Main Street.
One dead after Gainesville downtown homicide, early Saturday morning
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets