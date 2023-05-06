Marion County man who was arrested for shooting at someone is out on bond

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is out on bond after sheriff’s deputies arrested him for shooting at someone.

Deputies say 24-year-old Hunter Baxley got into an argument with a woman at the Ocala Forest RV Park on SE Highway 42.

Sheriff’s officials say as the victim was leaving, Hunter followed them and fired shots that hit her vehicle.

They say he then stopped the woman from calling 911.

Baxley faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

