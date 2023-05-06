Northwest Gainesville fire put out in six minutes, Friday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire last night in Northwest Gainesville.

The call was made for Battery Land on Northwest 6th Street at around 8 pm.

Parts of the road were closed as the fire crew used extension lines.

They were able to put out the flames after about six minutes.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials determined the cause was electrical.

