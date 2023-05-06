Northwest Gainesville fire put out in six minutes, Friday night

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire last night in Northwest Gainesville.

The call was made for Battery Land on Northwest 6th Street at around 8 pm.

Parts of the road were closed as the fire crew used extension lines.

TRENDING: The annual Garden Show and Spring Festival is happing in Williston

They were able to put out the flames after about six minutes.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials determined the cause was electrical.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Northwest Gainesville fire put out in six minutes, Friday night
The 8th annual Garden Show and Spring Festival will bring plants, music, food and more to...
The annual Garden Show and Spring Festival is happing in Williston
Farmshare is helping needy families fill their pantries and fridges with a free food event in...
Farmshare is giving out free food to struggling families in Starke
A man in Marion County that was arrested for shooting in someone's direction is out on bond.
Marion County man who was arrested for shooting at someone is out on bond