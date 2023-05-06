One dead after Gainesville downtown homicide, early Saturday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department responded to a shooting downtown that left one dead.

Around 1 am today, GPD officers on foot patrol heard gunshots that prompted a response to the area of 100 South Main Street.

A male victim was located on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Shands Hospital and pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that at some point a physical confrontation between the victim and others occurred that ended in gunfire.

The suspect fled and has not been located.

GPD urges anyone with information to contact GPD Detective V. Bernal at 352-393-7729.

