SCSO deputies conduct airboat rescue for woman swimming in retention pond

Deputies were able to safely remove the subject(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a female entering a retention pond behind a local gas station.

The workers of the nearby gas station observed the woman enter the retention pond for unknown reasons.

When the workers checked on the subject, she refused to acknowledge them and swam farther into the pond. Staff called 911 in fear for the safety of the woman.

When the Deputies arrived, they attempted contact with the subject, but she refused to exit the pond.

The subject swam underwater and trod water for nearly two hours.

After the Deputies could not speak with the woman, they entered the pond using an airboat.

Sgt. Tommy Roberts, Deputy Griffin and Deputy Bonk were able to safely remove the subject and get her medical attention.

Deputies are still trying to determine the reason for the woman’s actions.

