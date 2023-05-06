‘She is unbelievable’: Oldest living Minnesota resident celebrates 112th birthday

Lillian Moran celebrated turning 112 years old. Her secret to a long life? She says to keep breathing. (Source: KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Lillian Moran, the oldest living resident in Minnesota, celebrated turning 112 years old.

Born in 1911, Lillian Moran has lived through the Spanish flu, the Great Depression, both World Wars and now 112 birthdays.

“She is unbelievable,” Sandy Moran, Lillian Moran’s daughter-in-law, said.

They were supposed to celebrate the oldest living Minnesotan’s birthday back in March. However, Lillian Moran got COVID for a second time.

“I was disappointed because not everyone turns 112. But she took it in stride, and I had to do the same,” Sandy Moran said. “She sailed right through them both.”

The Maddock, North Dakota, native stakes her claim as the first person born in the town. She grew up on a farm and worked part-time in the general store.

“Her place was the center of attention because they always knew she would have good baked goods,” Sandy Moran said.

Even at age 112, Lillian Moran doesn’t skip a beat. She loves to talk about her Norwegian roots, and she loves to sing.

“She’s very good and she knows every song,” Sandy Moran said.

Lillian Moran doesn’t take any medications and longevity seems to run in the family.

“Her mother died months shy of her 100th birthday and her grandmother was 103,” Sandy Moran said. “Back in those days that was unheard of.”

Lillian Moran lived in North Dakota until she was 98 before moving into an assisted living facility in Minnesota.

Her secret to a long life? She says, keep breathing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Andrew Martone, 34, was arrested by ACSO.
Suspect for Gainesville hit-and-run found during DUI traffic spot
Deputies were able to safely remove the subject
SCSO deputies conduct airboat rescue for woman swimming in retention pond
People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby races on amid 6th death, scratched favorite