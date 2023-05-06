Suspect for Gainesville hit-and-run found during DUI traffic spot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Friday, an ACSO deputy responded to a call regarding a potentially intoxicated subject driving through a neighborhood and situated alongside a residence.

Andrew Martone, 34, was found operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Upon arrival, the deputy detected signs of intoxication, including stumbling and slurred speech.

Officials say Martone kept repeating statements, saying he was a driver for DoorDash and was dropping an order off at Grove Park. Martone was arrested approximately 27 miles away from Grove Park.

When the deputy asked for his address, Marton said 151816 Southeast. After being asked for a street number, he said 5618 Southeast 516th Terrance. Both addresses were incorrect.

EMS arrived at the scene after Martone claimed to have a blood sugar issue. EMS found his blood sugar level to be within normal ranges and advised that they could smell alcohol emitting from Martone.

Deputies also found Martone to be in connection to a hit-and-run nearby.

After completing the DUI investigation, the deputy found wood chips on the hood of the vehicle that matched those at the scene of the hit-and-run. Deputies soon found pictures and video of Martone’s car driving on a sidewalk near the scene.

Martone was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, DUI property damage and hit-and-run property damage.

