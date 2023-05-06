UF baseball team claims series opener over Texas A&M, 6-5

Gators extend win streak to six behind three homers
Florida catcher Luke Heyman (28) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Florida catcher Luke Heyman (28) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WCJB) -A Gator baseball team that has thrived via the long ball all season did so again on Friday. No. 4 Florida unloaded three home runs in a 6-5 series-opening win over Texas A&M in College Station. BT Riopelle went deep twice, while freshman Cade Kurland went opposite field for the go-ahead homer in the seventh as Florida (37-10, 15-7 SEC) won its sixth in a row.

Riopelle had his first multi-homer game of the season and owns nine home runs on the season. His two-run blast opened the scoring in the top of the second, and his solo shot in the sixth restored a Gator lead after the Aggies tied it with four runs in the fourth and fifth.

With the game tied again at 5-5 in the seventh, Kurland hit his 14th homer of the season, the most ever by a Gator second baseman, to give Florida its final lead of the night.

Wyatt Langford went 2-for-3 with a double, while Jac Caglianone was 0-for-4 but did drive in a run on a groundout.

UF starter Brandon Sproat lasted five and a third innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. Ryan Slater (7-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen as four Florida relievers combined to blank the Aggies over the final three and two thirds innings.

Florida and Texas A&M play the middle game of their series Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

University of Florida's Pal Egan (55) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on...
Gator softball team comes back to edge Kentucky in series opener, 3-2
Patriots 11 FSWC 3
College of Central Florida baseball team pummels Florida SouthWestern takes Game 1, 11-3 in eight innings
NCFL teams qualify for state tourney
FHSAA releases baseball, softball state brackets
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex
Gator women cruise past UNF in round one of NCAA tennis tourney