University of Florida students celebrate during largest post-Covid graduation ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A good amount of the more than 10,000 spring University of Florida graduates attended the campus-wide commencement ceremony.

On Friday, graduating students from all of the university’s schools, except for the dental and law schools, were invited to the 7 p.m. ceremony.

UF President Ben Sasse marked the occasion by opening up with the number of states and countries represented by the graduating class of 2023. He also quoted Gainesville legend Tom Petty.

“When we sing Tom Petty’s ‘when you stand me up at the gates of hell but I won’t back down,” We don’t say that to be brash, but because this place does the hard work of building lifelong learners that embrace big goals with humility, generosity, and grit,” said Sasse.

Sasse took over in February for outgoing President Kent Fuchs. Among the university’s graduating class was Mathematics major Madeline Hastie. She says that some of the hard times that she endured while attending school only made her and her class stronger.

" I think that the student body is still very similar we are all still very supportive of each other we are all very committed to success and even through that period of Covid that was really hard I didn’t really see that determination waver. If anything it maybe just made us stronger as a university,” said Hastie.

Hastie says she plans on teaching math to middle or high school students somewhere in the state.

School-specific commencement ceremonies continue at the university throughout the weekend and into Monday.

