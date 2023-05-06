University of Florida students celebrate during largest post-Covid graduation ceremony

A total of 10,594 students graduated from UF this spring.
A total of 10,594 students graduated from UF this spring.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A good amount of the more than 10,000 spring University of Florida graduates attended the campus-wide commencement ceremony.

On Friday, graduating students from all of the university’s schools, except for the dental and law schools, were invited to the 7 p.m. ceremony.

RELATED STORY: Colleges and Universities across North Central Florida hold graduation ceremonies

UF President Ben Sasse marked the occasion by opening up with the number of states and countries represented by the graduating class of 2023. He also quoted Gainesville legend Tom Petty.

When we sing Tom Petty’s ‘when you stand me up at the gates of hell but I won’t back down,” We don’t say that to be brash, but because this place does the hard work of building lifelong learners that embrace big goals with humility, generosity, and grit,” said Sasse.

Sasse took over in February for outgoing President Kent Fuchs. Among the university’s graduating class was Mathematics major Madeline Hastie. She says that some of the hard times that she endured while attending school only made her and her class stronger.

" I think that the student body is still very similar we are all still very supportive of each other we are all very committed to success and even through that period of Covid that was really hard I didn’t really see that determination waver. If anything it maybe just made us stronger as a university,” said Hastie.

Hastie says she plans on teaching math to middle or high school students somewhere in the state.

School-specific commencement ceremonies continue at the university throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

The WEC honors a 15-year-old Ocala rider who died in a riding accident.
World Equestrian Center honors the death of a rider
The WEC is hosting a watch party for the Kentucky Derby on May 6th.
World Equestrian Center hosts a Kentucky Derby watch party
World Equestrian Center honors the death of a rider
World Equestrian Center hosts the Kentucky Derby