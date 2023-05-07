Belleview residents celebrate Founders Day

Families celebrated the second annual Belleview Founder’s Day Saturday.
Families celebrated the second annual Belleview Founder's Day Saturday.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Families celebrated the second annual Belleview Founder’s Day Saturday.

Rows of vendors were set up across Lake Lillian Park, selling hand-made items and baked goods.

Kids enjoyed the petting zoo, along with inflatable games and a train ride.

One volunteer said he can see himself coming back next year.

“I’m enjoying it quite a bit. This is my first founders day actually, I’ve been doing volunteering for a few years but I’ve never come to this,” said Julian Hollis. “ The bounce castle and everything is very fun.”

Some guests said the large setup caught their attention, so they checked it out.

“We were just visiting the park and saw that this was going on,” said Alicia Quartararo. “This is wonderful for Belleview and I wish that Belleview would have more events like this.”

City officials set up various booths where residents could learn about city services.

