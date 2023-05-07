College of Central Florida baseball team sweeps Florida SouthWestern in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional

The Patriots outscores Florida SouthWestern 6-1 after breaking a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida baseball team are heading back to Lakeland after putting away Florida SouthWestern in Game Two, 12-6 in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional.

Both teams were in lockstep through the first three innings knotted up at 2 runs a piece. In the top of the fourth inning, runners on 2nd and 3rd base for Cole Bullen. He smacks it out to right field for a two-run single for a 3-2 lead. Bradke Lohry singles out to left center to take a 4-2 lead. In the fifth inning, Kainen Jorge smashes a solo home run to left field as the Patriots (48-6) extends their lead to 3.

However, the Buccaneers (31-22) rallies to tie it up at 5 for the second time in the afternoon. CF outscores the Bucs 7 to 1 including two RBI singles by Carson Bayne and Juan Correa, then finishes off Florida SouthWestern’s season off back to back runs on two straight fielding errors.

Isaac Sewell earns his ninth win of the season after shutting down the Bucs’ rally only surrendering one hit and a walk in 2/3 innings pitched. Cam Schhuelke records his eighth save after pitching the final four innings with one run off three hits and rang up three batters.

Lohry, Bayne, and Correa finishes a combined 6 for 15 and six runs batted in. Eight players puts up at least one run in the Game Two victory including Jorge’s 13th home run of the season.

With the win, the College of Central Florida breaks the school record with their 48th win of the year.

The Patriots will play next Friday at Joker Marchant Stadium against the winner of the Niceville Regional. This regional has a game three matchup Sunday with Northwest State College against Polk State College.

