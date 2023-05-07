Fatal motorcycle collision, one dead and another injured in Marion County

FHP responded to a deadly crash regarding two motorcycles in Belleview.
FHP responded to a deadly crash regarding two motorcycles in Belleview.(Source: MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash in Marion County late Saturday night.

A motorcycle carrying a 63-year-old male was driving south on Southeast 100 Avenue and slowly approached the rear of another motorcycle carrying a 55-year-old male.

The first motorcycle hit the rear section of the second motorcycle and both vehicles overturned in the roadway, officials say.

TRENDING: The staple Gainesville Club, Grog House closes its doors

The driver of the first motorcycle was thrown after the collision and pronounced dead.

Officials say the second motorcycle driver was transported to HCA Ocala Hospital for medical treatment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Grog House, the staple club for any UF student has its final dance and closes its doors.
The staple Gainesville Club, Grog House closes its doors
The staple Gainesville Club, Grog House closes its doors
A man from Gainesville sang in a choir for the King of England's coronation.
A Gainesville man performed at King Charles’ coronation
A Gainesville man performed at King Charles’ coronation