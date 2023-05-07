Fatal motorcycle collision, one dead and another injured in Marion County

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash in Marion County late Saturday night.

A motorcycle carrying a 63-year-old male was driving south on Southeast 100 Avenue and slowly approached the rear of another motorcycle carrying a 55-year-old male.

The first motorcycle hit the rear section of the second motorcycle and both vehicles overturned in the roadway, officials say.

TRENDING: The staple Gainesville Club, Grog House closes its doors

The driver of the first motorcycle was thrown after the collision and pronounced dead.

Officials say the second motorcycle driver was transported to HCA Ocala Hospital for medical treatment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.