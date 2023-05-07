A Gainesville man performed at King Charles’ coronation

A man from Gainesville sang in a choir for the King of England's coronation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville went to King Charles’s coronation this morning.

But he wasn’t in the crowd he was in the choir.

Gainesville native Reginald Mobley went to Eastside High School.

He’s a University of Florida Gator.

And the King of England got to hear his voice today.

He was the countertenor for the Monteverdi Choir

We’ll have more from the scene at the King’s coronation in just a little bit.

