A Gainesville man performed at King Charles’ coronation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville went to King Charles’s coronation this morning.

But he wasn’t in the crowd he was in the choir.

Gainesville native Reginald Mobley went to Eastside High School.

He’s a University of Florida Gator.

And the King of England got to hear his voice today.

He was the countertenor for the Monteverdi Choir

We’ll have more from the scene at the King’s coronation in just a little bit.

TRENDING: SCSO deputies conduct airboat rescue for woman swimming in retention pond

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.