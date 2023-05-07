Gator women’s tennis team punches their ticket to the Round of 16 after 4-1 win vs Georgia Tech

Florida wins the doubles point, thanks to Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee’s 6-4 victory
Gators 4 Ga. Tech 1
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s tennis team fought it out with Georgia Tech to pull off the 4-1 win. Florida punches their ticket to the Round of 16 next week in the third round of the NCAA tournament.

The Gator women’s tennis team earns the lone doubles point for the second day in a row. Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (6-4) and Carly Briggs/Rachel Gallis (6-1) pulls off back-to-back set victories.

In singles, four of the Gators won their first set including 17th ranked Sara Dahlstrom (6-2, 6-4) and Alicia Dudeney (6-1, 6-2) each win in two sets. Rachel Gallis rallies after falling in the first set by the final two sets 6-4 and 6-3.

Florida will play the winner of No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 33 Old Dominion on Friday May 12th or Saturday May 13th in the Round of 16.

