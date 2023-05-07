Jac Caglianone hits his record-shattering 27th home run as UF baseball stumbles at Texas A&M, 15-2

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WCJB) - In the midst of a rough Saturday evening for the Florida baseball team. Sophomore Jac Caglianone breaks the single season home run record with his 27th home run of the season. It was the first run in five innings after facing a 9-0 deficit as Florida falls 15-2 at Texas A&M.

Hurston Waldrep suffers his third loss of the season after he surrenders four runs off two hits, six walks, but rang up five batters.

As the game went into the fourth inning, the Gators (37-11) were down 1-0. After the fourth inning, the game was out of reach after the Aggies (28-20) put up eight straight runs. Hunter Haas starts the rout with a two-run double down the right field line to take a 3-0 lead. Jordan Thompson follows up Trevor Werner’s sacrifice grounder with a two-run single off Blake Purnell. It was 9-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jac Caglianone made history as he passes Wyatt Langford and Matt LaPorta as the lone holder of the single season home run record after smashing the ball 432 feet for his 27th home run. It also prevents the shutout. He finishes the evening 2 for 3 at the plate with a team leading 69 runs batted in this season.

The Gator baseball team looks to collect the series win in the rubber match as Caglianone will be on the hill. First pitch in College Station, TX is at 2pm

