Jac Caglianone hits his record-shattering 27th home run as UF baseball stumbles at Texas A&M, 15-2

Jac Caglianone passes Wyatt Langford and Matt LaPorta for the single season home run record
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WCJB) - In the midst of a rough Saturday evening for the Florida baseball team. Sophomore Jac Caglianone breaks the single season home run record with his 27th home run of the season. It was the first run in five innings after facing a 9-0 deficit as Florida falls 15-2 at Texas A&M.

Hurston Waldrep suffers his third loss of the season after he surrenders four runs off two hits, six walks, but rang up five batters.

As the game went into the fourth inning, the Gators (37-11) were down 1-0. After the fourth inning, the game was out of reach after the Aggies (28-20) put up eight straight runs. Hunter Haas starts the rout with a two-run double down the right field line to take a 3-0 lead. Jordan Thompson follows up Trevor Werner’s sacrifice grounder with a two-run single off Blake Purnell. It was 9-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jac Caglianone made history as he passes Wyatt Langford and Matt LaPorta as the lone holder of the single season home run record after smashing the ball 432 feet for his 27th home run. It also prevents the shutout. He finishes the evening 2 for 3 at the plate with a team leading 69 runs batted in this season.

The Gator baseball team looks to collect the series win in the rubber match as Caglianone will be on the hill. First pitch in College Station, TX is at 2pm

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

College of Central Florida baseball team sweeps Florida SouthWestern in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional
Patriots 12 Florida SouthWestern 6
College of Central Florida baseball team sweeps Florida SouthWestern in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional
Gators 4 Ga. Tech 1
Gator women’s tennis team punches their ticket to the Round of 16 after 4-1 win vs Georgia Tech
Florida's Charla Echols (4) bats during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game...
UF softball team rallies but falls at Kentucky, 7-6