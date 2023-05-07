Latin community celebrates their culture at Downtown Ocala festival

By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents took a trip to the island of Puerto Rico Sunday at Ocala’s Downtown Market.

Organizers encouraged vendors across the state to come and celebrate at their Latin festival called “A Trip to the Island Festival.”

“This is my first time here,” said vendor Jessenia Gonzalez. “I’m gonna do a little bit of exploring around.”

Guests danced around the live band performing on stage. They also roamed around and looked at what businesses had to offer, such as clothing, decorations and artwork.

“I really enjoy it,” said vendor Shawna Miranda. “Every time I come there’s a different crowd and it’s a really good time.”

This was the first time organizers put together the Latin festival. They were happy the community came together to celebrate their culture as one.

Organizers hope to have the same event again next year.

