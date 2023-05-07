MCSO are looking for a missing teen

MCSO are searching for a 15-year-old girl that went missing on May 5th, they are asking for anyone with information to call their office.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Angelina Jordan was last seen Thursday getting onto a school bus in Belleview.

Investigators aren’t able to confirm if she ever made it to school.

Deputies say Jordan spoke to an online friend on Friday but hasn’t responded to anyone since.

Jordan mentioned she was with her friend and would return home Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call their office.

TRENDING: Ocala middle school rocket club prepares for national competition

