UPDATE: Missing teen from Marion County was found and is safe

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The missing teen from Marion County was found, and she is safe.

Angelina Jordan, 15, was last seen Thursday getting onto a school bus in Belleview.

Investigators weren’t able to confirm if she ever made it to school.

Deputies say Jordan spoke to an online friend on Friday but didn’t responded to anyone since.

Jordan mentioned she was with her friend and would return home Friday.

