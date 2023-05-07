Ocala middle school rocket club prepares for national competition

Members of the Cornerstone School Rocket Club practiced launching rockets before heading up to...
Members of the Cornerstone School Rocket Club practiced launching rockets before heading up to Washington D.C. later this month.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s almost time for members of a middle school rocket club in Ocala to blast off to a national competition.

Members of the Cornerstone School Rocket Club practiced launching rockets before heading up to Washington D.C. later this month.

“We’re practicing for the finals at D.C. and I’m honestly very excited about that,” said member Kyle Mintz.

The team is competing in the American Rocketry Challenge. They won 12th place out of 100 contestants at last year’s competition.

“I went last year for the finals with three others in the team,” said member Jackson Dewar.

Members have to safely land a rocket with an egg inside and stay in the air for around 45 seconds. They started practicing at the start of the school year with a variety of different rockets.

“Most of the time our rockets have been getting within 20 feet of the height which is pretty good,” said member Zayn Anderson-Pickering. “That would probably get us in the top 10.”

Each member has their own task for the competition.

“We all work together regularly, but for the finals we have assigned roles so it’s as efficient as possible,” said member Daniel Effren.

Club mentors love seeing the kids learn life skills, while gaining more knowledge about rockets.

“It gets them working together, measuring and weighing things, and working towards a goal,” said Peter Zaloom.

The kids scored high last year, but this time around they’re reaching for the skies to win the grand prize.

“The winner goes to the Paris Air Show to fly against the British, the French, the German and the Japanese teams,” said Zaloom.

The Cornerstone School Rocket Club will head up to Washington D.C. for competition on May 20.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Residents took a trip to the island of Puerto Rico Sunday at Ocala’s Downtown Market.
Latin community celebrates their culture at Downtown Ocala festival
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Olivia Davis was arrested for charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle and cruelty towards...
Road rage incident leaves one injured after shots were fired
FHP responded to a deadly crash regarding two motorcycles in Belleview.
Fatal motorcycle collision, one dead and another injured in Marion County