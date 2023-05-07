Rep. Cammack gives keynote speech at annual Lincoln Reagan Memorial Dinner

By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Republicans in Levy County came together to raise money for future elections.

Families met up at the 2023 Lincoln Reagan Memorial dinner Saturday night. It was put together by the Levy County Republican Executive Committee.

Their goal was to raise money to fund electoral races in the area. Organizers sold tickets and encouraged guests to participate in a silent auction.

Several people spoke on stage throughout the night, including keynote speaker Kat Cammack.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share a message of what we’re doing in Washington to make life better for all of these folks at home, but also hopefully a positive message that inspires people to get involved and be apart of this upcoming election,” said Cammack.

Guests included elected officials and residents interested in hearing them speak. Organizers said this was a great way to bring people who live in rurual areas together.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to not only hang around and chat, but also hear some great people come and talk,” said chairwoman for the Levy County Republican Executive Committee, Michelle Finnen.

The event is held every year.

