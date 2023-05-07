Road rage incident leaves one injured after shots were fired

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office investigate a road rage incident where a passenger was shoot.

Deputies responded to a road rage incident in Waldo. Officials say there was a dispute between a red Toyota and a blue Jeep.

At some point in the altercation, the driver of the red Toyota fired a shot at the blue Jeep, striking an occupant. The occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Alachua County put out a message on the lookout for the red Toyota and Olivia Davis, 25, who fired the shot.

Deputies later saw the vehicle in Starke and conducted a felony traffic stop.

The vehicle pulled into a Holiday Inn where deputies found there were two women and five children in the car.

Investigators at the scene had enough evidence for probable cause that the women were the ones related to the Waldo incident.

Davis was arrested for charges of firing a weapon from a vehicle and cruelty towards children without bodily harm.

