The staple Gainesville Club, Grog House closes its doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a staple in nearly every University of Florida student’s college story.

But all good stories must eventually come to an end.

For this iconic Gainesville club, that end comes today.

Grog House, located right next to UF’s campus has been open for 27 years.

And tonight marks the club’s final dance.

In a post to their Instagram, officials from grog house said, quote,

“Stop by for one more good time... And be part of the final countdown. Cheers to the many years of serving you, gator nation.”

