UF softball team rallies but falls at Kentucky, 7-6

Charla Echols was 2 for 4 at the plate including a two-run shot for her 11th home run of the season
Florida's Charla Echols (4) bats during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game...
Florida's Charla Echols (4) bats during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oregon State on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, KY (WCJB) - This one hurts. The Florida softball team was down early in Game 2 of the series at Kentucky but ultimately fall in the end, 7-6.

The Wildcats (29-19) rips off four runs in the first three innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The Gators (35-18) woke up in the top of the fourth inning. Florida had Skylar Wallace on first as Charla Echols steps to the plate. Echols hammers her 11th home run of the season. A two-run shot to cut the lead in half

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kentucky puts another run off a sacrifice grounder by Meeko Harrison. Gators continue to fight back in the top of the fifth inning. Runners on 2nd and 3rd for Kendra Falby as she smashes it out to left field for a two-run triple. Wallace brings Falby home off a sacrifice grounder to tie it at 5.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Gator softball team came back for the second time in two days off Wallace’s sacrifice fly as Falby crosses home plate. Florida leads for the first time this afternoon, 6-5.

However, after four strong innings in relief by Rylee Trilcek. The Gators called on Elizabeth Hightower one more time to clinch the series. Kentucky had other plans. With one out, Kentucky loads the bases and a wild pitch results in a 6-6 tie.

Kentucky’s Taylor Ebbs hits a fly ball out to right field. Kayla Kowalik takes off for home and beats the throw as the Wildcats tie the series.

The Gators look to win the series tomorrow in the rubber match. First pitch is at 2pm in Lexington.

