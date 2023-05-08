66-year-old man dies due to house fire in Gainesville

Firefighters rush burn victim to hospital
Firefighters rush burn victim to hospital(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has now confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man pulled from a burning home on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies say a home on Northwest 55th Terrace caught fire. Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews responded to the fire.

Firefighters entered the home and found an elderly man with life-threatening injuries in the home. They pulled him from the home and took him to UF Health Trauma Center.

The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

RELATED: Resident, firefighter injured in Gainesville house fire

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “Our agency wants to express its sincere thanks to the men and women of the ACFR and GFR for their valiant efforts in locating and attempting to save the male resident.”

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Levy County Jail booking photo for John Jordan, 60.
Levy County man arrested for battering 13-year-old girl
Kim Barton files lawsuit against Gateway Christian Center
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections sues church after injury
Rep. Cammack gives keynote speech at annual Lincoln Reagan Memorial Dinner
TV20 Your Money: Emergency funds
TV20 Your Money: Emergency funds