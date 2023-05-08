66-year-old man dies due to house fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has now confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man pulled from a burning home on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies say a home on Northwest 55th Terrace caught fire. Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews responded to the fire.

Firefighters entered the home and found an elderly man with life-threatening injuries in the home. They pulled him from the home and took him to UF Health Trauma Center.

The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

RELATED: Resident, firefighter injured in Gainesville house fire

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated, “Our agency wants to express its sincere thanks to the men and women of the ACFR and GFR for their valiant efforts in locating and attempting to save the male resident.”

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.