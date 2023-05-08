Alachua County Supervisor of Elections sues church after injury

Kim Barton files lawsuit against Gateway Christian Center
Kim Barton files lawsuit against Gateway Christian Center(Supervisor of Elections Office)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton is suing a Gainesville church after she tripped and fell while delivering voting materials.

According to the lawsuit, Barton was delivering the materials to Gateway Christian Center on Oct. 22 when she tripped on a riser. She alleges the riser was “improperly installed with the wrong nails.”

Barton had to undergo multiple surgeries for her broken kneecap and arm. The City of Gainesville paid the medical bills and wages. City officials are seeking reimbursement for the payments.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment of $50,000 from the church for the negligence which led to the injury.

