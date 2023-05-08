Alachua County Supervisor of Elections sues church after injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton is suing a Gainesville church after she tripped and fell while delivering voting materials.

According to the lawsuit, Barton was delivering the materials to Gateway Christian Center on Oct. 22 when she tripped on a riser. She alleges the riser was “improperly installed with the wrong nails.”

Barton had to undergo multiple surgeries for her broken kneecap and arm. The City of Gainesville paid the medical bills and wages. City officials are seeking reimbursement for the payments.

TRENDING: ‘One of the busiest sessions’: Senator Keith Perry discusses bills passed statewide and locally

The lawsuit seeks a judgment of $50,000 from the church for the negligence which led to the injury.

Barton Lawsuit by ryan turbeville on Scribd

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.