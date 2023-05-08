Commission to vote on settlement after reversing Dogwood Village approval

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County taxpayers are on the hook for $3 million if a proposed settlement is reached between county leaders and Ability Housing.

Last year, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners approved a plan by Ability to build an affordable housing complex called Dogwood Village.

After Ability purchased the property and received state financing for the project, commissioners changed their minds about the project.

Ability officials threatened to sue for the money they had already sunk into the project.

On Tuesday, commissioners will consider a settlement to pay for the property, acquisition costs, and damages claimed by Ability.

Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village

