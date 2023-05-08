DeSantis signs three bills curbing the influence of Chinese government in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed three bills intended to curb the influence of the Chinese government in the state.

The measures restrict land ownership in Florida by Chinese citizens, ban the use of Chinese-owned social media platforms such as TikTok and WeChat on government devices, and further limit colleges and universities from building relationships with what they call foreign “countries of concern” such as China.

Lawmakers passed the measures targeting these “foreign countries of concern,” including China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela, during this year’s legislative session.

