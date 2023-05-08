Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers passed a record 117 billion dollar budget during the 2023 legislative session and completed it in record time.

We spoke with state representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville, who says despite several bills passing unanimously she feels this session is the worst she’s experienced.

Hinson says as a Democrat she feels like most of the time in session is spent validating Republican-led bills.

She says too many of the bills passed this session were part of a culture war.

“I do not see how people with good conscious could continue to participate as they get deeper and deeper and become more and more diverse and hostile. This DEI war right now cuts to the grain of the entire civil rights movement,” Hinson said.

Representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry says he feels many of those bills dealing with DEI, bathrooms and LGBTQ issues should not need a legislative act to stop, but he is confident they represent the wishes of Florida residents.

“It’s unfortunate we had to do a lot of bills whether it was gender-specific bathroom bills or parental right bills. We had a lot of cultural fights up there,” Senator Keith Perry said. “I think that the pendulum does swing, and I believe that some of the decisions made in the Florida legislature this year reflect the majority of Floridians’ opinions.”

Clemons says the bills he is most proud to have carried are the GRU bill and the Rex and Brody bill.

Hinson says the housing bill and education bills are both great packages, although she wishes they were larger.

