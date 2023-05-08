Gator baseball team struggles in series finale at Texas A&M, 3-2

Wyatt Langford hits his 12th home run of the season in the loss
Florida utility Wyatt Langford (36) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Florida...
Florida utility Wyatt Langford (36) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team fought valiantly at Texas A&M, but fall in the rubber match and lose the series, 3-2.

The Gators (37-12) sent “two-way” player Jac Caglianone to the hill. He pitches three shutout innings to keep it scoreless. In the top of the third inning, Tyler Shernut breaks through with a lead-off home run past the left-center field wall to take a 1-0 lead. It is Shelnut’s sixth jack of the season.

However, Caglianone’s luck runs out in the bottom of the fourth inning with bases loaded. The Aggies (28-20) take advantage as Kasen Wells walks home to tie it at 1. Caglianone finishes the day giving up one run off only three hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. He also receives a no decision.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said about Caglianone’s performance, “He was better. The margin for error, we walked in a run with the bases loaded. Obviously there in the ninth, we hit the leadoff man. The margin for error to win in this league is very small. We did some things that when you look back, they just kind of hurt us. That’s the bottom line. We’ll get back at this thing next weekend against Vanderbilt and hopefully get back on a winning track.”

Florida jumps back in the lead in the top of the sixth inning with Wyatt Langford’s 12th home run of the year, 2-1. Though, Texas A&M returns the favor and ties it at 2 off Ryan Targac’s sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Aggies put runners on the corners against Brandon Neely (1-1). As Neely is in his wind up, time is called and it results in a balk. Travis Chestnut scores and the Gators head back to Gainesville with a 15-9 SEC record.

O’Sullivan said, “The biggest takeaway from the weekend is I think we’ve solidified our bullpen. We just ran into a pitching staff, they certainly didn’t pitch like their (season) numbers this weekend. They were pretty good. Tough matchup. We saw a ton of lefties and it kind of minimized Jac a little bit this weekend and BT, other than Friday night. The bottom line is we just gotta get back to work.”

The optimistic Gator baseball team welcomes conference rival No. 5 Vanderbilt in a highly anticipated weekend series starting on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Florida's Elizabeth Hightower (22) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's...
Gator softball team drops season finale at Kentucky, 1-0; earns 8th seed in the SEC tournament
College of Central Florida baseball team sweeps Florida SouthWestern in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional
Patriots 12 Florida SouthWestern 6
College of Central Florida baseball team sweeps Florida SouthWestern in the FCSAA-Ocala Regional
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
Jac Caglianone hits his record-shattering 27th home run as UF baseball stumbles at Texas A&M, 15-2