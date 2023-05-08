Gator softball team drops season finale at Kentucky, 1-0; earns 8th seed in the SEC tournament

LEXINGTON, KY. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team ends their season Sunday at Kentucky with a series loss, 1-0. It is the first time under head coach Tim Walton, the Gators (35-19, 11-13) finish the regular season with a below .500 conference record since 2002.

Elizabeth Hightower (15-12) was in the circle for the third time this weekend. Hightower records her seventh complete game of the season. She gave up the go-ahead home run by Kentucky’s Grace Lorsung in the bottom of the sixth. The Wildcats (30-19-1) led with Alexia Lacatena (11-7) as she also throws a complete game. Lacatena dodges a situation with two Florida runners on in the top of the seventh inning. Kendra Falby ends the contest by popping it up in the infield.

Florida earns the eighth seed and clashes with ninth seeded Kentucky for the fourth time this season in the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament. The tourney begins Wednesday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas. First pitch at 8pm.

The winner advances to battle top seeded Tennessee on Thursday night.

