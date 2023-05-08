Levy County man arrested for battering 13-year-old girl

Levy County Jail booking photo for John Jordan, 60.
Levy County Jail booking photo for John Jordan, 60.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Chiefland was booked in Levy County Jail on a more than $1 million bond after being arrested on sexual misconduct charges involving a 13-year-old victim.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating John Jordan, 60, on May 2, 2023. Investigators say they have evidence Jordan had multiple sexual encounters with the girl starting in December of last year.

They say Jordan befriended the girl and offered to let her help take care of his cattle and livestock. She slept at his home on occasion because she didn’t have heat at her own home.

Jordan is charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery and molestation.

