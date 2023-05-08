Ocala hospital lockdown lifted after officers search facility

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Ocala has returned to normal operations after police officers deemed the facility safe following a threat.

Just after 3 p.m., Ocala Police Department officers responded to HCA West Marion Hospital due to a stalking call. Officers say an alleged stalker made a threatening statement to a hospital employee online.

They say the suspect has a history of violence. At the time of the reported threat, officers believed the suspect was in the area of the hospital.

Officers searched the facility and determined there was no active threat. The incident is still under investigation.

