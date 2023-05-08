Ocala hospital lockdown lifted after officers search facility

HCA Florida West Florida Hospital.
HCA Florida West Florida Hospital.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital in Ocala has returned to normal operations after police officers deemed the facility safe following a threat.

Just after 3 p.m., Ocala Police Department officers responded to HCA West Marion Hospital due to a stalking call. Officers say an alleged stalker made a threatening statement to a hospital employee online.

They say the suspect has a history of violence. At the time of the reported threat, officers believed the suspect was in the area of the hospital.

TRENDING: Deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville sparks safety concerns

Officers searched the facility and determined there was no active threat. The incident is still under investigation.

