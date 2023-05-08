Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Florida State Legislature convened on May 7 and completed it in record time.
Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed
Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed
In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Source: Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health
Multiple residents believe there needs to be more police monitoring the area, especially on the...
Deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville sparks safety concerns
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid