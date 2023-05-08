P.K. Yonge introduces alum Willie Jackson, Jr. as head football coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Athletic departments crave that head coach who can take their program to the next level. P.K. Yonge has announced its new football coach, and he’s a man who has played at the game’s highest level.

The Blue Wave welcomed distinguished alum Willie Jackson, Jr. back home on Monday to lead its football program. Jackson is perhaps the most decorated athletic alum in P.K. Yonge history. A 1989 graduate of P.K. Yonge, Jackson went on to be voted All-SEC three times while playing receiver at the University of Florida. He then spent nine seasons in the NFL.

As a late hire, Jackson knows the challenge ahead is to keep Blue Wave players engaged in the final weeks of spring practice, and establish conenctions to prevent a large wave of transfers.

“I’ll do what I can getting here, we have a few weeks left in school,” said Jackson. “So hopefully I can change some minds of guys who were on the fence wanting to leave. Once we know who we have and what we have I can build it from there.”

The Blue Wave went 4-8 last season. Former coach Marcus McDonald led the team in its first two weeks of spring practice.

