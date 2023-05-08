Political action group fighting to put abortion access initiative on ballot

The initiative will need to get more than 891,000 signatures to be put on the ballot.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A political action group wants to get an initiative on the ballot to ensure abortion access in Florida.

The multi-million dollar campaign is spearheaded by the newly formed political committee Floridians Protecting Freedoms.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood are part of the coalition.

State lawmakers approved legislation banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The new six-week limit is contingent on the outcome of a Florida Supreme Court case about the privacy clause in the state constitution.

To get the abortion initiative on the ballot, backers will need to get more than 891,000 signatures.

They’ll also need the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the ballot wording.

The initiative would need approval from 60% of voters.

