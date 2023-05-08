Deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville sparks safety concerns

Multiple residents believe there needs to be more police monitoring the area, especially on the...
Multiple residents believe there needs to be more police monitoring the area, especially on the weekend.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents believe change needs to take place after a deadly shooting in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police detectives said a man was shot near Simons nightclub around 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police said the gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made just yet.

“Most of these shootings happen on the weekends,” said resident Dustin Terry.

Terry lives blocks away from Simons. He’s unhappy with a recent increase in crime in this area. Saturday’s shooting comes a month after a series of shootings in Gainesville Easter weekend, including two shootings near Simons on April 9.

“I don’t know what the police can do, but there needs to be something done,” said Terry.

Multiple residents believe there needs to be more police monitoring the area, especially on the weekend.

“I know that some people are definitely are more paranoid and their paranoia makes them not want to come out, which is not good for business in the Gainesville area,” said Alexander Pelfrui. “I think that if there were more police force scanning the area, maybe some of these recent crimes may not have happened.”

Officials at the Gainesville Police Department said they are aware which parts of downtown have the most crime. They plan on having officers out this weekend patrolling the area.

“There’s going to be enforcement in all parts of the city in reference to the gun violence, especially those key areas where the gun violence is primarily happening occurring all the time,” said Sergeant Joseph Castor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Florida State Legislature convened on May 7 and completed it in record time.
Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed
Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed
Davis of Starke in Alachua County Jail
Road Rage Incident in Waldo resulting in gunfire leaves one man injured
Road Rage Shooting
Road Rage Shooting