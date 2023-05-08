Deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville sparks safety concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents believe change needs to take place after a deadly shooting in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police detectives said a man was shot near Simons nightclub around 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police said the gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made just yet.

“Most of these shootings happen on the weekends,” said resident Dustin Terry.

Terry lives blocks away from Simons. He’s unhappy with a recent increase in crime in this area. Saturday’s shooting comes a month after a series of shootings in Gainesville Easter weekend, including two shootings near Simons on April 9.

“I don’t know what the police can do, but there needs to be something done,” said Terry.

Multiple residents believe there needs to be more police monitoring the area, especially on the weekend.

“I know that some people are definitely are more paranoid and their paranoia makes them not want to come out, which is not good for business in the Gainesville area,” said Alexander Pelfrui. “I think that if there were more police force scanning the area, maybe some of these recent crimes may not have happened.”

Officials at the Gainesville Police Department said they are aware which parts of downtown have the most crime. They plan on having officers out this weekend patrolling the area.

“There’s going to be enforcement in all parts of the city in reference to the gun violence, especially those key areas where the gun violence is primarily happening occurring all the time,” said Sergeant Joseph Castor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.