Road Rage Incident in Waldo resulting in gunfire leaves one man injured

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Starke faces attempted murder and child endangerment charges after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Waldo Saturday evening.

Alachua County Sheriffs deputies say 25 year-old O’livia Davis was traveling with her 5 children and her mother, when she cut off a Jeep traveling northbound on Highway 301 in Waldo. The Jeep then flashed their headlights at Davis from behind.

Davis then prevented the Jeep from passing. The incident escalated and Davis fired shots at the other vehicle, hitting the driver, a man from Jacksonville, in the leg.

Davis was arrested by a Bradford County Sheriff at the Holiday Inn Express in Starke.

Chris Sims, Captain of Public Information with Alachua County Sheriffs Office, said “and there’s five children in this vehicle , from the ages of 5 and younger, I believe one deputy explained that during the stop Ms. Davis, passenger was holding an infant in her lap, completely unrestrained”.

Davis is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $1.15 million bond.

The victim from Jacksonville, is not being publicly identified.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.