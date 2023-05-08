Russell Report: Should the playoffs be the barometer of success of a season?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The playoffs are in full swing in the NBA and the National Hockey League as the teams involved chase a championship. One of the favorites in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks, a number one seed, were disposed of quickly by the Miami Heat, the number eight seed, and the Heat dominated the series, winning four games to one. The Bucks entered the playoffs with the NBA’s best record and they became just the sixth team to lose to an eighth seed in the opening round of the playoffs. Many thought the Bucks had a real chance to win their second championship in three years; instead, they lose, questions arose about the future of their coach, and the team’s star player had to answer questions about whether or not the season was a failure.

Isn’t that a great question? Is a season not successful even though you had the league’s best record in the regular season? In the case of the Bucks, the team has had the top playoff seed three times during Mike Budenholzer’s five years as coach and they didn’t even reach the league finals in any of those years although they have won one title. But let’s get back to the question that was asked after the Bucks lost... Was the season a failure?

Bottom line, I think more and more fans see the playoffs as the real barometer of the success of a season. If Gator baseball has a great regular season, gets a top eight national seed but loses in a regional at home, many people would view that as a disappointing or even a non-successful season. Is that fair? Should a team’s season be judged not over 60-something games but by two or three? Fair or not, some fans would be upset and some would question the head coach and the direction of the program. When you are the top seed in a tournament, when you have had a great regular season, fans expect the team to do some damage in the postseason and when that doesn’t happen, some will not be happy.

Gator gymnastics for example just had another wonderful year, finishing number two in the nation for a second straight season, who wouldn’t take that? But if Jenny Roland can’t win a national title with great teams, some, fairly or not, will see that as a failure. That’s ridiculous to me but I promise you some would see it that way, because the bar is set so high.

To me, the most fun time to be a fan and perhaps the most fun as a player is when a team or a program comes from years of being bad to making the playoffs. In the NBA, that’s the Sacramento King and my New York Knicks. New York fans are giddy that the Knicks are back in the playoffs after being so bad for so long... And the fact they won a first-round series has Madison Square Garden rocking. But if they continue to make the playoffs but get knocked out early, some will not be happy. But for now, I’ll enjoy the ride while I can! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

