TV20 Your Money: Emergency funds

Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer explained how to better prepare for financial emergencies
Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer explained how to better prepare for financial emergencies(WCJB)
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Christine Suarez-Jenkins, Florida Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. She has 25 years of experience with FCU. They discussed how to build an emergency funds, and how much you should try to save.

RELATED: TV20 Your Money: Credit card debt

If you have questions about emergency funds, you can contact FCU by calling 1-800-284-1144, or emailing askfcu@flcu.org . You can also visit www.flcu.org for more information.

