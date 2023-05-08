The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Zitlali Solache has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will hold a series of public meetings on housing and community revitalization needs to determine the housing 5-year plan. Officials are set to answer questions and will gather at various locations from Monday, May 8th through Thursday, May 11th.

On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority board will meets to consider whether to move forward with contracts with emergency medical physicians at Lake Shore and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare in order to use their facilities. Meridian’s proposal has drawn some opposition from neighbors. That meeting begins on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Levy County commissioners will gather for a workshop on composting proposals including addressing controversial horse manure dumping proposal. The workshop is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. To 5:30 p.m. in the Levy County Government Center’s auditorium in Bronson.

A two-day event by the Indie Radio Station, WMBT 90.1 FM, the Wombat is hosting hosts the Wombash Gainesville Music Heritage Fest. The Wombash will offer a variety of craft beer, food trucks, and merchandise vendors and a variety of music. All of this will start Friday evening and continue Saturday for a day full of music.

